LONDON, July 15 Britain's Whitbread,
owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee chains, on Tuesday
named former Boots Group chief executive Richard Baker as its
new chairman.
Baker, who has been an independent non-executive director on
Whitbread's board since September 2009, will replace Anthony
Habgood who announced in January that he would be stepping down
after nine years in the role.
Baker was CEO of Boots from 2003 to 2007, during which time
the firm merged with Alliance UniChem and later went private.
He is currently chairman of Virgin Active Group and DFS
Furniture Holdings and will start his new Whitbread role on
Sept. 1.
