LONDON Jan 9 British food and coffee chain EAT
has poached a top executive from Whitbread's Costa
Coffee to be its new chief executive and oversee plans to double
its estate.
Adrian Johnson, who worked under Costa MD Chris Rogers
heading its UK retail division, leaves the firm after 22 years
and will join EAT in June, EAT said.
Costa has expanded rapidly on an explosion in popularity of
coffee shops in Britain, growing sales consistently as well as
its store portfolio, which stands at over 1,400 in the UK and
some 800 more overseas.
Food, soup and coffee firm EAT, majority owned by private
equity firm Lyceum Capital, said on Wednesday Johnson would
oversee plans to double its portfolio of over 100 stores.
The group also appointed former Waitrose retail director
Tony Solomons as a non-executive director.
Costa owner Whitbread, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee
shop operator, also runs Premier Inn hotels and restaurants
including Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.