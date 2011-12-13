* Q3 l-f-l sales up 2.4 pct
* Says Premier Inn gaining market share
LONDON Dec 13 Britain's biggest hotel
operator Whitbread said it was on track to deliver
full-year results in line with expectations as Premier Inn won
market share and its pub restaurants business improved its
performance.
The company, which also owns Costa Coffee, said comparable
sales across the group grew by 2.4 percent in the third quarter
to Dec. 1.
Premier Inn has performed strongly through the economic
downturn, benefiting from business customers trading down from
four and five star hotels and a 29 pounds ($45.30) per room
offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.
Costa has also fared well, tempting consumers seeking an
affordable luxury during the downturn, and also benefiting from
aggressive international expansion.
Shares in Whitbread, which have outperformed the FTSE All
Share Travel & Leisure Index by 11 percent since
the start of the year, closed on Monday at 1,576 pence, valuing
the business at 2.8 billion pounds.
Market expectations for Whitbread's full-year pretax profit
currently range between 301 million and 329 million pounds, with
the average forecast standing at 314 million pounds, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20 analysts.