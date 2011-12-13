* Q3 l-f-l sales up 2.4 pct

* Says Premier Inn gaining market share

LONDON Dec 13 Britain's biggest hotel operator Whitbread said it was on track to deliver full-year results in line with expectations as Premier Inn won market share and its pub restaurants business improved its performance.

The company, which also owns Costa Coffee, said comparable sales across the group grew by 2.4 percent in the third quarter to Dec. 1.

Premier Inn has performed strongly through the economic downturn, benefiting from business customers trading down from four and five star hotels and a 29 pounds ($45.30) per room offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.

Costa has also fared well, tempting consumers seeking an affordable luxury during the downturn, and also benefiting from aggressive international expansion.

Shares in Whitbread, which have outperformed the FTSE All Share Travel & Leisure Index by 11 percent since the start of the year, closed on Monday at 1,576 pence, valuing the business at 2.8 billion pounds.

Market expectations for Whitbread's full-year pretax profit currently range between 301 million and 329 million pounds, with the average forecast standing at 314 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20 analysts.