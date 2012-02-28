* Sees year earnings in line with expectations
* Q4 like-for-like sales up 1.8 pct
* Premier Inn lfl sales down 0.9 pct
* Costa Coffee lfl sales up 6.2 pct
LONDON, Feb 28 Britain's biggest hotel
operator Whitbread said it would meet forecasts for year
profit even though sales growth slowed in its fourth quarter.
"We expect to report in April another full year of double
digit earnings growth, in line with expectations," Chief
Executive Andy Harrison said on Tuesday.
The group, which owns Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee
shops as well as the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pub restaurant
chains, said sales at outlets open more than a year rose 1.8
percent in the 11 weeks to Feb. 16.
That compares with a rise of 2.4 percent in the third
quarter to Dec. 1 and a first half increase of 3.3 percent.
Like-for-like sales at Premier Inn fell 0.9 percent in the
quarter, having been up 2.6 percent in the third quarter.
Whitbread said the outcome reflected a soft hotel market in
the UK, with a divergence in performance between London and the
regions. It said it was still winning market share.
Like-for-like sales were up 6.2 percent at Costa Coffee
compared with growth of 3.8 percent in the previous quarter.
Total group sales increased 10.1 percent over the 11 weeks
and were up 11.0 percent over the year.
Although its underlying sales growth slowed, Premier Inn has
performed strongly through the economic downturn, benefiting
from business customers trading down from four and five star
hotels and a 29 pounds ($45.9) per room per night offer wooing
leisure customers in off-peak periods.
Costa has also fared well, tempting customers seeking
affordable treats and benefiting from rapid international
expansion.
Whitbread has around 10,000 Premier Inn rooms in its
committed pipeline, which together with Costa's growth plan
means it expects to create a further 10,000 jobs in the UK over
the next three years.
Shares in the firm, up 13 percent over the last three
months, closed at 1,703 pence on Monday, valuing the business at
3.03 billion pounds.