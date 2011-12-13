* Q3 like-for-like sales up 2.4 pct vs 3.3 pct in H1
* Premier Inn, Costa Coffee sales growth slows
* CEO says growth slowdown reflects wider economy
* Shares down 3.7 pct
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 13 Britain's biggest hotel
operator Whitbread said its sales growth had slowed in
the third quarter as tough economic conditions kept customers
away from its Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee shops, which
had previously proved resilient.
The group, which also owns the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
pub restaurant chains, said on Tuesday sales at outlets open
more than a year rose 2.4 percent in the third quarter to Dec.
1. In the first half, comparable sales had risen by 3.3 percent.
Sales at Premier Inn hotels open more than a year were up
2.6 percent in the quarter, compared with growth of 5.2 percent
in the first half. Sales at Costa Coffee shops on the same basis
were up 3.8 percent compared with growth of 6.7 percent in the
first half.
However, total sales grew by 11.4 percent.
"I would say this is a reflection of the general economic
climate but I would say that's pretty impressive growth in total
sales," Chief Executive Andy Harrison told reporters on a
conference call.
At 0806 GMT, Whitbread shares were down 3.7 percent at 1,518
pence, the biggest drop on the benchmark FTSE-100 index.
Harrison said the company was on track to achieve its
targets to expand Premier Inn to over 65,000 rooms in Britain
from 44,000 currently by February 2016 and to grow Costa Coffee
to over 3,500 shops worldwide from around 2,000 at present.
The company said it also remained on course to meet full
year expectations. Market expectations for Whitbread's
full-year pretax profit currently range between 301 million and
329 million pounds, with the average standing at 314 million
pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20
analysts.
Premier Inn has performed strongly through the economic
downturn, benefiting from business customers trading down from
four and five star hotels, and a 29 pounds ($45.30) per room
offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.
Costa has also fared well, tempting consumers seeking an
affordable luxury during the downturn, and also benefiting from
aggressive international expansion.
Shares in Whitbread, which have outperformed the FTSE All
Share Travel & Leisure Index by 11 percent since
the start of the year, closed on Monday at 1,576 pence, valuing
the business at 2.8 billion pounds.