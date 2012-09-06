* Q2 like-for-like sales up 4.2 pct
* Says ambitious growth programme on track
* Shares rise to all-time high
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 6 The Olympics and wet weather
helped generate business for Whitbread this summer, with
the London Games boosting room rates at its Premier Inn while
shoppers sheltered in Costa Coffee, raising second-quarter
like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.
Shares in the group rose to an all-time high of 2,248 pence
in morning trade as analysts said the numbers beat expectations.
Chief Executive Andy Harrison said the Olympics contributed
just over 1 percentage point to revenue per available room at
its budget Premier Inn hotel chain, which saw like-for-like
sales rise 3.2 percent in the 11 weeks to August 16.
"We could have made more money in the short term but we
believe that the Premier Inn brand and its perception for great
value-for-money is far more important," he told reporters on
Thursday.
Equivalent sales at Costa Coffee shops, which lead the
British market, grew 5.7 percent.
"The relatively poor weather has benefited Costa's
like-for-likes by perhaps a percentage point or so," Harrison
said.
Whitbread's stock was trading up 6 percent at 2,2205by 0912
GMT, the biggest riser in the FTSE 100 index.
Analyst Greg Johnson at Shore Capital said Whitbread had
continued the strong performance seen in its first quarter.
He said the like-for-like performance was far better than
the 1-2 percent expected, given tough comparatives a year ago.
Whitbread, which also runs Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
restaurants, said total sales for the 11 weeks to Aug. 16 rose
by 14.8 percent.
Harrison said trading remained variable, reflecting
Britain's tough economic climate, but the group's brands
continued to win market share.
He said the difficulties at Premier Inn rival Travelodge,
which agreed a rescue deal with creditors and landlords on
Tuesday, highlighted the difference between the two brands.
"We have widened the gap in the minds of the consumers
between ourselves and our competition and that is definitely one
of the important facts behinds this good sales performance." he
said.
He said Whitbread's ambitious growth programmer was on
track, with plans to open another 350 Costa Coffee sites, across
both Britain and Asia, and 4,500 Premier Inn rooms this
financial year.