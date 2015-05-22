LONDON May 22 Whitbread, the owner of
Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, on Friday named Lloyds
Banking Group executive Alison Brittain as its new
boss, succeeding Andy Harrison.
Brittain, 50, is currently group director of Lloyds' retail
division. She previously held senior roles at Santander UK and
Barclays and is also a non executive director of Marks & Spencer
.
Harrison announced last month that he had decided to retire
from full time executive life at the end of February 2016.
Brittain will join the company on Jan. 4 2016.
