* Lloyds retail head to join on Jan. 4, 2016
* Replaces Harrison who will retire in Feb, 2016
* Appointment raises questions over Costa MD's future
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, May 22 Whitbread, the owner of
Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, on Friday named Lloyds
Banking Group executive Alison Brittain as its new
boss, succeeding Andy Harrison who last month announced his
surprise exit.
Brittain, 50, is group director of Lloyds' retail division,
where she has been credited with revitalising the business. She
will be Whitbread's first female boss and the sixth woman
currently in charge of a FTSE 100 listed firm.
Her appointment, however, will raise questions about the
future of Costa Coffee Managing Director and former group
finance chief Chris Rogers, as he was a strong contender to
replace Harrison.
"I'm a bit surprised," Numis analyst Wyn Ellis said. "She
doesn't seem to have had any sort of quoted company CEO
experience before, it is a little bit left field."
"Some people might have thought Chris Rogers might have got
the job. It's not totally unfeasible that Costa might be
separately spun off and he might then run that business. I think
that's a few years away but it's a possibility."
Whitbread has said it remains focused on expanding Costa
Coffee, which has 1,755 stores in the United Kingdom and 1,100
abroad, but some analysts expect a demerger and have valued the
business at about 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).
Shares in Whitbread, up 26 percent over the past 12 months,
were down 0.8 percent at 5,220 pence at 0812 GMT.
Harrison, who joined Whitbread as CEO from easyJet in 2010,
announced last month he had decided to retire from full-time
executive life at the end of February, 2016.
During his tenure, Whitbread's stock market value has grown
from 2.5 billion pounds to almost 10 billion, as the company
expands to tap demand for affordable hotels from cost-conscious
customers and a rising trend for takeaway coffee.
Whitbread, which employs 45,000 people in the United
Kingdom, recently extended openings and sales targets for
Premier Inn and Costa.
Brittain, who joins on Jan. 4, 2016, has a strong focus for
customer service and experience in digital, marketing and
managing significant property portfolios, Whitbread Chairman
Richard Baker said.
She will receive a base salary of 775,000 pounds plus
benefits and will be eligible for performance related share
rewards. Whitbread said she would buy 500,000 pounds worth of
Whitbread shares.
Brittain has previously held senior roles at Santander UK
and Barclays and is a non-executive director of Marks &
Spencer.
($1 = 0.6382 pounds)
