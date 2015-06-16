LONDON, June 16 Britain's Whitbread
posted a 4.3 percent rise in first quarter underlying group
sales on Tuesday, helped by strong demand at its budget hotel
chain Premier Inn and continued growth in its Costa Coffee
business.
The company, which in May said Lloyds Banking Group
executive Alison Brittain would replace Andy Harrison as its
boss next year, said underlying sales at Premier Inn rose 6.3
percent in the 13 weeks to May 28, with new openings helping
push total sales up 14.3 percent in the period.
Total Costa Coffee sales grew 17.2 percent with sales at UK
stores open over a year up 5 percent on a year ago.
The overall group sales growth of 4.3 percent was in line
with expectations and compared to a rise of 6.5 percent in its
2014-15 financial year.
