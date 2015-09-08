LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Whitbread, the
owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it expected
to cut spending and increase some prices to counter the
"substantial" cost of the higher national living wage, as it
posted slowing second quarter sales.
British finance minister George Osborne announced a bumper
pay increase in July, with the current 6.50 pound minimum wage
set to rise to a 7.20 pounds for those aged over 25 from next
April. Renamed the "living wage", the rate will grow steadily
over the following four years to around 9.35 pounds an hour.
Whitbread said on Tuesday it was developing plans to
mitigate the "substantial cost increase" and would announce
details of its plans at its half-year results on Oct. 20.
The company said group like-for-like sales grew by 3.3
percent in the 11 weeks to Aug. 13, slowing from growth of 4.3
percent in its first quarter, though Whitbread said it remained
on track to meet full-year expectations.
Underlying sales at Premier Inn rose 4.3 percent in the
period, compared with 6.3 percent first quarter growth, with new
openings helping total sales rise 11.6 percent.
Total Costa sales grew 16.2 percent, with sales at UK stores
open over a year up 4.0 percent against strong comparatives and
softer than expected trade in August.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)