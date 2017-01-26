* Whitbread to press on with Premier Inn London expansion
* Costa Coffee sales prove bright spot
(Adds CEO quote, details)
By Rahul B
Jan 26 The head of Whitbread Plc, the
owner of Premier Inn hotels and the Costa Coffee chain, said the
company would stick to its plans to expand in the London hotels
market despite reporting a slowdown there.
The FTSE 100 company posted an 8.6 percent rise in sales for
the three months to the start of December as underlying business
at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened but weakness at Premier
Inn weighed, sending its shares as much as 6 percent lower.
The company has opened 15 hotels in Britain since the start
of year, of which five were in London.
Total revenue per available room -- the hotel industry's
preferred measure -- fell 6 percent for the third quarter for
its London hotels.
However, Chief Executive Alison Brittain said the British
capital remained a priority.
"We have a lower market share in London, so we would like to
grow more in London," Brittain told Reuters.
"London hotels mature more rapidly against the regional
ones, which take 3-4 year to mature but London hotels take a
year or so," she added.
The company plans to have a total of 18-20,000 rooms in
London by 2020, according to its latest annual report, an
increase from a current figure of 11,500.
It had blamed subdued corporate demand for the shortfall in
London when it reported interim results in October.
. Luxury hotel group Millennium & Copthorne
also echoed this concern.
Coffee sales were perkier and Brittain reassured investors
that the group's annual figures should meet forecasts.
"Trading since the end of the quarter is such that we expect
to deliver full year results in line with expectations," she
said.
Like-for-like sales at high street coffee chain Costa grew
4.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 1, up from a 2 percent rise
in the 13 weeks to the start of September.
The company said in October it was trying new blends and
fresh food options to woo back the discerning coffee drinkers in
a highly competitive area.
"We are looking at projects to roll out more successful
elements of those trial to our full estate," Brittain said.
Under Brittain, who took over in September 2015, the company
faces a tough task of keeping costs tight as it looks expand
internationally.
In Germany it has opened a Premier Inn hotel in Frankfurt
and plans to add two more in Munich and Leipzig by 2018.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Thomas/Keith Weir)