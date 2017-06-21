June 21 Britain's Whitbread, which runs
the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, reported group
sales up 7.6 percent in its first quarter.
Whitbread, which had previously warned that it sees tougher
trading ahead, said on Wednesday that the performance in the 13
weeks to June 2 was in line with its expectations.
Total sales at its Costa Coffee chain for the period rose by
8.7 percent while Premier Inn's total sales were up 9.2 percent,
with revenue per available room at its London properties rising
by 2.8 percent.
