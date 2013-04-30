LONDON, April 30 Whitbread PLC : * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC FY revenue rose 14.2 percent to 2.03

billion STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC FY underlying pretax profit rose 11.4

percent to 356.5 million STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC total dividend up 12 percent to 57.4 pence

per share * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC final dividend 37.9 pence per share * Premier inn total sales up 13.1% and like for like sales1 up 3.1%. * Costa total sales up 24.1% and like for like sales1 up 6.8% * Premier inn uk6 rooms to grow by 45% to c75,000 in 2018 * Costa system sales to double to around £2.0 billion in 2018 * Group trading has been in line with our plan in first few weeks of new FY