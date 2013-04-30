BRIEF-Bertrandt H1 revenues up 2.6 pct at 497.6 million euros
* WAS ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017
LONDON, April 30 Whitbread PLC : * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC FY revenue rose 14.2 percent to 2.03
billion STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC FY underlying pretax profit rose 11.4
percent to 356.5 million STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC total dividend up 12 percent to 57.4 pence
per share * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC final dividend 37.9 pence per share * Premier inn total sales up 13.1% and like for like sales1 up 3.1%. * Costa total sales up 24.1% and like for like sales1 up 6.8% * Premier inn uk6 rooms to grow by 45% to c75,000 in 2018 * Costa system sales to double to around £2.0 billion in 2018 * Group trading has been in line with our plan in first few weeks of new FY
* WAS ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.