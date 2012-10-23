LONDON Oct 23 Whitbread PLC : * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC H1 underlying pretax profit rose 10.6

percent to 193.4 million STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC interim dividend up 11.4 percent to 19.5

pence per share * H1 total revenue up 14.2% to £1,018.1 million (2011/12: £891.3 million * Group like for like sales1 up 4.3% * Costa underlying profit2 up 29.9% to £36.1 million (2011/12: £27.8 million) * Whitbread hotels and restaurants underlying profit2 up 8.5% to £181.3 million

(2011/12: £167.1 million) * Premier inn delivered a 2.4% growth in revpar during the first half * Like for like sales growth to be more moderate than the high levels achieved

in the first half