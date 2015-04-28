LONDON, April 28 Britain's biggest hotel and
coffee shop operator Whitbread said on Tuesday its chief
executive Andy Harrison would retire by next February as it
posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit.
Harrison, who has grown Whitbread considerably since joining
in September 2010 from easyJet, will become Chairman of
British homewares retailer Dunelm on July 7 this year.
Whitbread said it had started the search for a replacement.
Whitbread, which runs Costa Coffee, Premier Inn hotels and
pubs such as Brewers Fayre, said on Tuesday pretax profit for
the year to Feb. 26 was 488.1 million pounds ($744 million), up
18.5 percent on a year ago and ahead of an average forecast of
478.7 million.
($1 = 0.6562 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)