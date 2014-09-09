LONDON, Sept 9 Whitbread said buoyant
regional demand at its Premier Inn hotels and stronger growth in
its Costa Coffee arm helped deliver a 6.8 percent rise in
second-quarter underlying group sales.
The UK's biggest hotel and coffee chain operator said on
Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to Aug 14 rose 9.2
percent at Premier Inn, where growing regional demand on the
back of an improving economy was boosted by special events such
as the Farnborough Airshow and the Commonwealth Games.
Group revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, grew 8.6 percent. Underlying UK sales at Costa Coffee
rose 7.3 percent and were up 1.7 percent at its restaurant arm.
