LONDON Dec 11 Whitbread, the owner of
Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it was on track to
meet full-year expectations after it posted a 6 percent rise in
third-quarter underlying sales.
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which also
runs pub restaurants such as Brewers Fayre, said on Thursday
growth had been led by an 8.5 percent rise in like-for-like
sales at Premier Inn, and a 5.2 percent rise at UK Costa stores.
Whitbread said it remained confident of delivering full-year
results in line with expectations, despite the fourth quarter
being particularly strong last year.
