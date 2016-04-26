April 26 Whitbread Plc, an operator of
hotels, restaurants and coffee shops, stood by its expansion
plans in the UK and international markets, after posting a near
12 percent rise in full-year profit.
Shares in the FTSE-100 company, which owns Premier Inn
hotels and Costa Coffee chains, rose as much as 4 percent in
London on Tuesday morning.
Alison Brittain, who took over from previous CEO Andy
Harrison in January, voiced her support for Whitbread's previous
2020 milestones of about 85,000 Premier Inn UK rooms and about
2.5 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) systems sales for Costa.
To further capitalise on demand, Whitbread last year
increased its expansion targets for both businesses, with
greater exposure in London, a key focus for Premier Inn and
overseas sales at Costa.
Brittain on Tuesday rejected speculations that the company
could sell off Costa Coffee. The chain has grown to have over
3,000 outlets across the world, with around 2,000 in the UK.
"We are all very clear that Whitbread has been a great owner
of Costa and given that track record and our future plans,
there's no compelling reason to change Costa's ownership
structure at this time," Brittain said on a conference call.
Whitbread said total sales at Premier Inn rose 12.9 percent
in the 53 weeks to March 3, with group sales rising 12 percent.
Total Costa Coffee sales grew 15.9 percent with a 2.9 percent
increase in UK like-for-like sales.
The CEO believes that the UK coffee drinking market hasn't
reached its peak and that there's still more momentum left.
"From a structural perspective, there is more (coffee)
consumption to do," Brittain added.
UK is fast becoming a nation of coffee connoisseurs. Daily
visits to coffee shops have increased and 16 percent of coffee
shop visitors frequented a coffee shop at least once a day in
2015 compared with 14 percent a year earlier, according to
consultancy Allegra Strategies.
By 0923 GMT, Whitbread shares were trading up 1.5 percent at
3923 pence. They touched a high of 4027.28 pence earlier.
($1 = 0.6866 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)