LONDON, June 19 British leisure group Whitbread
reported solid growth in first-quarter sales, boosted by
a strong performance from its coffee shop chain Costa Coffee,
and said it was unsure if it would benefit from the upcoming
Olympic games in London.
Whitbread, which also owns budget hotel chain Premier Inn,
on Tuesday said underlying sales rose 4.5 percent in the 13
weeks to May 31, helped by an 8.4 percent rise in like-for-like
sales at Costa and a 4.3 percent jump at Premier Inn, which it
plans to expand.
"Our plans for profitable growth are well established,
supported by our strong balance sheet, and we plan to open 4,200
Premier Inn rooms, eight joint site restaurants and 350 new
Costa stores this financial year, creating an additional 3,500
UK jobs," said chief executive Andy Harrison.
"For the second quarter we face tougher comparatives against
a strong result last year, together with the uncertain impact of
this summer's major sporting events."
Costa is already Britain's biggest coffee shop brand with
almost 1,400 shops and has a further 800 units in 25 overseas
markets, including China and India.
The company said Costa opened 35 new UK stores in the
quarter and 35 new stores in Asia, including 22 in China where
it now has 186 stores.
Like-for-like sales at Premier Inn grew by 3 percent in the
qaurter with occupancy up 1.3 percentage points to 76.2 percent.
In April, Whitbread posted a rise in full-year profit and
said Premier Inn had enjoyed sales growth since the start of the
new financial year, recovering from a dip over Christmas and in
the early part of 2012.
Shares in Whitbread, which have risen 18 percent in 2012,
closed at 1,849 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at around
3.2 billion pounds ($5.01 billion).