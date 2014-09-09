(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's Whitbread said
buoyant demand at its Premier Inn hotels and stronger growth at
its Costa Coffee arm helped send second-quarter underlying group
sales up 6.8 percent.
Total sales including new sites for the 11 weeks to Aug 14
rose 12.8 percent, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee chain
operator said on Tuesday, with business at its Premier Inn arm
benefiting from an improving economy and extra trade from the
Farnborough Airshow and Scotland's Commonwealth Games.
"The hotel market is buoyant and is benefiting from an
economic recovery," Whitbread Chief Executive Andy Harrison told
Reuters, highlighting regions in particular. "We've had a really
good summer. All parts of the company have performed well."
Underlying sales at Premier Inn, which has about 85 percent
of its rooms outside of London, rose 9.2 percent in the period,
with group revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, up 8.6 percent and total occupancy at an all-time high.
Whitbread has grown rapidly in recent years due to demand
from cost-conscious customers for affordable hotels and an
increasing trend for takeaway coffee which has driven growth at
its Costa chain.
The firm said it remained on track for another good year and
to open around 4,500 new Premier Inn rooms and 300 net new Costa
stores as part of ambitious growth plans at home and abroad.
Underlying UK sales at Costa Coffee rose 7.3 percent in the
period, the company said, improving on growth of 4.5 percent in
the first quarter, whilst its restaurant division, which
includes Brewers Fayre and Beefeater brands, outperformed the
wider market with sales growth of 1.7 percent.
Overseas Costa sales for the 24 weeks grew 9.3 percent.
"Whitbread's half year pre-close update is very strong and
may lead to some upgrades in consensus numbers," said Numis
analyst Wyn Ellis, who has a "hold" rating on the stock.
Shares in the FTSE 100-listed firm, which have risen 39
percent in a year, were up 0.2 percent to 4,407 pence at 0801
GMT, valuing the business at around 8 billion pounds.
(Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)