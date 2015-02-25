(Adds detail, comment)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Feb 25 Britain's Whitbread
expects to post full-year profit towards the top of market
forecasts after strong demand at its Premier Inn hotels and
Costa Coffee chain helped to deliver a 5.8 percent rise in
like-for-like fourth-quarter sales.
The group, which also runs pubs such as Brewers Fayre, said
on Wednesday that strong demand throughout the country had
pushed like-for-like sales up 8.6 percent at Premier Inn, with
group revenue per available room -- a key industry measure -- up
8.9 percent and occupancy for the year at a record high.
Same-store sales at UK Costa stores rose 6.9 percent in the
11 weeks to Feb. 12, Whitbread's financial fourth quarter.
"Premier Inn and Costa continue to grow rapidly, winning UK
market share, with Premier Inn also benefiting from the recovery
in the UK regional hotel market," Whitbread Chief Executive Andy
Harrison said.
Analysts had forecast Whitbread's 2014/15 pretax profit in a
range of 437 million pounds ($679 million) to 495 million
pounds, with the average estimate at 472 million pounds,
according to Reuters data.
Shares in the FTSE 100-listed firm, which have risen 22
percent over the past year, gained 2 percent to 52.05 pounds in
early trade on Wednesday.
Whitbread has grown rapidly in recent years on demand from
cost-conscious customers for affordable hotels and a trend for
takeaway coffee, with an improving British economy now providing
added momentum.
To capitalise, the group wants to expand Premier Inn to
75,000 rooms by 2018, up from about 56,700, and to double
Costa's sales to 2 billion pounds through expansion at home and
abroad, particularly in China.
Whitbread said that 5,500 hotel rooms would be added this
financial year, against 4,500 in 2014/15, with net new Costa
stores rising from 230 to 250 worldwide.
The company said that capital investment would rise to 700
million pounds, from 575 million pounds in 2014/15, as it
strengthens its freehold hotel pipeline, particularly in London.
Some analysts expect Whitbread to demerge Costa, which has
about 1,750 British stores and 1,100 more overseas and has been
valued at around 3 billion pounds. However, Harrison told
Reuters that the group remains focused on expanding the chain.
"Costa will continue to create very substantial shareholder
value through profitable growth, and that's what we are
concentrating on," he said.
($1 = 0.6440 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Goodman)