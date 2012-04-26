* Underlying pretax profit up 11.3 pct
LONDON, April 26 Whitbread posted a rise
in full-year profit and said its Premier Inn hotels had enjoyed
sales growth since the start of the new financial year,
recovering from a dip over Christmas and in the early part of
2012.
"Trading in 2011/12 was variable month by month and we
expect this to continue with short term comparatives affected by
the phasing of bank holidays and the Olympics," the leisure
group, which also runs Costa coffee shops, said in a statement.
Since the start of its new business year, Whitbread said
both Premier Inn and its restaurants business had shown positive
sales growth at outlets open for more than a year while its
fast-growing Costa coffee business had "continued its good
momentum, both in the UK and internationally".
Whitbread had said at the end of February that life-for-like
sales at Premier Inn hotels fell 0.9 percent in the 11 weeks to
Feb. 16 following a 2.6 percent rise in its third quarter.
The company said on Thursday that underlying profit before
tax in the year to March 1 rose 11.3 percent to 320.1 million
pounds ($515.8 million) as total revenue rose 11.2 percent to
1.78 billion pounds.
Revenue from outlets open more than a year rose 2.6 percent.
"This year, we plan to open 4,200 new Premier Inn UK rooms,
six new restaurants and 350 new Costa stores worldwide," the
company said.