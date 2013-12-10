By Neil Maidment
LONDON Dec 10 Whitbread said it was on
track to meet full-year expectations as growing demand at its
Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee chains helped deliver a
strong rise in third quarter sales.
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which also
runs pub restaurants such as Brewers Fayre, on Tuesday said
group like-for-like sales rose 4.3 percent in the 13 weeks to
Nov. 28, up from a 2.8 percent rise in the first half.
"The key drivers of Whitbread's recent success, Costa and
Premier Inn, continue to power ahead, whilst an improvement in
fortunes at its restaurant business and some overseas progress
all contribute to a promising update," Hargreaves Lansdown
analyst Richard Hunter said.
Whitbread, which makes almost all its sales in Britain, has
expanded rapidly due to demand from cost-conscious customers for
affordable hotels and a rising popularity for takeaway coffee.
To capitalise, the group is aiming to grow Premier Inn UK
rooms by 45 percent to 75,000 by 2018, and double Costa's total
sales to 2 billion pounds through expansion at home and abroad,
with a particular focus on China.
The group said Costa sales had been solid in the Middle East
and were up strongly in Asia, including a slight improvement in
China, where the firm has opened 54 stores so far this year.
Central and Southern Europe remained tough.
Total group sales grew 13.8 percent in the period, as the
group took its Costa network to 2,773 stores worldwide and
opened more hotel rooms, particularly in London.
Like-for-like sales at its largest unit, Premier Inn, rose
5.4 percent and 13.7 percent in total, with total revenue per
available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, up 6.5 percent.
Third quarter sales at UK Costa Coffee stores open over a
year rose 4.9 percent, with total sales up 20.4 percent, while
sales at the group's restaurant business also rose, thanks to
menu improvements and stronger trading in London.
Whitbread is on average expected to post a full-year pretax
profit of 390.23 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll of
20 analysts.
Shares in the firm, which are up 45 percent on a year ago
and reached an all-time high of 3,600 pence last month, were
down 0.3 percent to 3514 pence at 0830 GMT, valuing the group at
around 6.3 billion pounds.