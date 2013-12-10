LONDON Dec 10 Britain's biggest hotel and
coffee shop operator Whitbread said it was on track to
meet full-year expectations as it posted a strong rise in third
quarter sales.
The group, which runs Premier Inn hotels, Costa Coffee and
pub restaurants including Brewers Fayre, on Tuesday said group
like-for-like sales rose 4.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Nov. 28,
up from a 2.8 percent rise in the first six months of the year.
Total group sales grew 13.8 percent, driven by the continued
expansion of its core Premier Inn and Costa chains.
Sales at UK Costa Coffee stores open over a year rose 4.9
percent in its third quarter, with total sales up 20.4 percent.
Like-for-like sales at its largest division, Premier Inn,
rose 5.4 percent and 13.7 percent in total, while the group's
restaurant business also improved, with underlying sales up 1.8
percent in the period.