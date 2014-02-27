LONDON Feb 27 Britain's Whitbread said
full-year results would reach the top end of market forecasts as
growing demand across its Premier Inn hotels, Costa Coffee and
restaurant businesses helped sales rise in the group's fourth
quarter.
The company said on Thursday group like-for-like sales rose
6.8 percent in the 11 weeks to Feb. 13, up from 4.3 percent in
its last quarter, with underlying sales at its Premier Inn and
UK Costa divisions up 8.3 percent and 7.3 percent respectively.
Premier Inn's revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key
industry measure, rose 9.6 percent, up from 6.5 percent in the
previous quarter, feeling the benefits of an improving hotel
market in both London and its much larger regional business.
Underlying sales at the group's restaurant business, which
includes brands such as Brewers Fayre rose 4.4 percent, helped
by strong demand over Christmas.
Whitbread, whose shares hit an all-time high of 4,221 pence
on Tuesday, said the strong group performance meant it expected
to deliver full-year results at the top end of expectations.
The group is expected to post a pretax profit between 371
and 406 million pounds, with an average consensus of 393 million
pounds, according to a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.