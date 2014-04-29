UPDATE 3-Intel revenue misses estimates as data center growth slows
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
April 29 Whitbread PLC : * Shares open up 3.4 percent after firm posts 16.5 percent rise in FY profit * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.