July 27 Bermuda-based White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd said it had agreed to sell property and casualty reinsurer Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to the Singapore-based investment arm of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24 billion in cash.

Sirius International will be sold to CM International Holding PTE Ltd, White Mountains said, adding that it expected the deal to raise its adjusted book value by about $65 per share, subject to Sirius's interim results.

