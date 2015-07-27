(Adds details, industry context, shares)
July 27 Bermuda-based White Mountains Insurance
Group Ltd is selling property and casualty reinsurer
Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd to a Singapore-based
unit of China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd for about $2.24
billion in cash.
The company, which will be sold to CM International Holding
PTE Ltd, writes reinsurance and insurance through units
headquartered in Stockholm and New York, as well as its business
on the Lloyds of London insurance market.
This is the latest in a string of insurance deals as
stricter U.S. and European capital rules force companies to
shore up their balance sheets.
"Our undeployed capital is expected to increase by $1.4
billion to about $2 billion," White Mountains Chief Executive
Raymond Barrette said in a statement on Monday.
The board will review the company's capital management
options once it gets the proceeds from the deal, Barrette said.
White Mountains said the deal was also expected to raise its
adjusted book value by about $65 per share, subject to Sirius's
interim results.
The company's adjusted book value per share rose 1.1 percent
to $671 for the latest second quarter ended June 30.
OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd, another insurer
controlled by White Mountains, might also be put up for sale and
suitors include Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
, according to media reports from April.
Falling catastrophe insurance prices and lower interest
rates have also contributed to a wave of mergers in the
industry.
Swiss insurer ACE Ltd agreed this month to buy
upmarket property insurer Chubb Corp for $28.3 billion,
while Axis Capital Holdings Ltd has been in a bidding
war with Italy's Exor SpA for control of PartnerRe Ltd
since April.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Willis Capital Markets &
Advisory were White Mountains' financial advisers, while
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP served as its legal adviser.
White Mountains shares were unchanged at $675.99 in early
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
