By Richard White
Sept 17 Nineteenth-century plutocrats from the
Northeast journeyed to Aiken, South Carolina, to take a break -
much the way David Samson, former chairman of the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey did.
The Gilded Age robber barons traveled by rail, aboard
private railroad cars, to reach Aiken and the surrounding
countryside, which they had transformed into a winter haven for
playing polo. Samson got to Aiken via a regularly scheduled - if
lightly trafficked - United Airlines flight.
The railroad companies made sure the travels of the mighty
were agreeable. United is being investigated for perhaps going a
step further. In fact, the airline's chief executive officer,
Jeff Smisek, resigned last Tuesday in connection with an
investigation by the United States attorney for New Jersey into
whether the company maintained a money-losing flight from
Newark, New Jersey, to Columbia, South Carolina, largely for the
benefit of Samson, then head of the Port Authority, whose
vacation home in Aiken was roughly 50 miles away.
United announced Smisek's departure is "in connection with
the company's previously disclosed internal investigation
related to the federal investigation." United has refused any
comment while both investigations are in progress. Smisek has
not been available to comment. When Sampson was reached for
comment, a spokeswoman said the Smisek resignation "is a United
Airlines matter."
If the allegations prove true, it would not be the first
time that people who run transportation companies have done
favors for politicians. It's an old American tradition.
The 19th-century, for example, was the heyday of special
free railroad passes. A person could determine the beginning or
adjournment of Congress or state legislatures by the volume of
requests for passes sent to railway corporate headquarters.
Congressmen got passes. Judges, including Supreme Court
justices, got passes. The vice president and president got
passes. His cabinet officers got passes, too.
Eventually, the railroads imposed restrictions. As Henry
Villard, a magnate who was then running the Kansas Pacific
Railroad, put it: Passes were to go only to "parties that have
been or can be useful to us."
Passes were only the quotidian exchange of favors between
politicians and corporate managers. At the higher levels, the
favors grew greater and the accommodations more grandiose.
When Thomas Scott, president of the Pennsylvania Railroad,
wanted federal aid to his failing Texas and Pacific Railway, he
provided his private cars to convey President-elect Rutherford
B. Hayes to Washington for his inauguration. When Scott wanted
militia sent to put down the Great Railroad Strike of 1877, he
knew where to find the governor of Pennsylvania to ask for them:
The governor and his family were vacationing - using Scott's
private car.
Like modern airlines, these railroads were "common
carriers." They operated by federal or state charter. Many
obtained federal and state subsidies and used public facilities.
As common carriers, they were meant to serve the public. Serving
the public somehow came to mean serving politicians. Eventually
public disgust got the pass system and free transportation for
public officials banned.
The public depends on the airlines now, the way it depended
on railroads then. And many have to travel under conditions that
involve more punishment than pleasure.
What makes this and similar scandals so resonant, both now
and during the Gilded Age, is that they give economy customers a
clear view of the special treatment regularly accorded the
wealthy and privileged. Coach passengers could fully understand
that their own treatment is what puts the "common" in common
carriers.
Since both Samson and Smisek seem to play by different
rules.
