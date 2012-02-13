Feb 13 Canada's Whitecap Resources Inc said proved reserves rose more than three times, fuelled by drilling programs at its assets and acquisitions.

Proved reserves rose to 25.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2011 from 8.3 mmboe in 2010, while proved plus probable reserves jumped to 38.6 mmboe from 13.7 mmboe.

Last month, Whitecap Resources said it exceeded its production rate forecast for 2011-end, helped by its oil drilling programs in Alberta and Saskatchewan.