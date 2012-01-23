(Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Canada's Whitecap Resources Inc said it has exceeded its production rate forecast for 2011-end, helped by its oil drilling programs in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Current production rate more than doubled to about 8,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 2010 exit production rate of 3,200 boe/d.

The company had earlier forecast exit production rate of 8,200 boe/d to 8,300 boe/d for 2011.

Fourth-quarter average production rose to 7,800 boe/d, from 2,014 boe/d a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company expects 2011 average annual production to be about 5,600 boe/d, compared with 2010 average annual production of 1,433 boe/d.

In 2011, Whitecap drilled 60 wells, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at C$8.70 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)