Jan 23 Canada's Whitecap Resources Inc
said it has exceeded its production rate forecast for
2011-end, helped by its oil drilling programs in Alberta and
Saskatchewan.
Current production rate more than doubled to about 8,500
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 2010 exit
production rate of 3,200 boe/d.
The company had earlier forecast exit production rate of
8,200 boe/d to 8,300 boe/d for 2011.
Fourth-quarter average production rose to 7,800 boe/d, from
2,014 boe/d a year ago, the company said in a statement.
The company expects 2011 average annual production to be
about 5,600 boe/d, compared with 2010 average annual production
of 1,433 boe/d.
In 2011, Whitecap drilled 60 wells, the company said.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.70 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
