MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australia's Whitehaven Coal said it expects its A$2.7 billion ($2.9 billion) takeover of Aston Resources will yield benefits of around A$500 million, to be set out in deal documents going to shareholders in a few weeks.

"Shareholders will see in that some very substantial synergies," Managing Director Tony Haggarty told analysts and reporters on Thursday after the group reported half year results.

When asked if media reports that benefits would be worth around A$500 million, he said: "I won't agree with that particular number, but it's of that order."

($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)