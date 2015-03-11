* New A$1.4 bln loan replaces A$1.2 bln facility
* Cuts interest costs, extends covenant breather to 2017
* Whitehaven shares jump 8 pct
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, March 12 Australia's Whitehaven Coal
lined up a A$1.4 billion ($1 billion) bank loan on
Thursday, replacing a slightly smaller facility and cutting its
interest costs to give it more breathing room to withstand weak
coal prices.
Investors had been anxious to see Whitehaven refinance a
A$1.2 billion debt facility that helped fund construction of its
flagship Maules Creek mine, fearing that with coal prices stuck
at six-year lows the company would have been unable to meet its
debt covenants when they were due to kick in in 2016.
"You've got to view this as positive," said Deutsche Bank
analyst Paul Young.
Whitehaven's shares jumped 8 percent, outpacing a 0.3
percent climb in the broader market.
Cheaper debt, an improving mix of premium coal due to the
Maules Creek mine, falling operating costs and a weaker
Australian dollar, had all improved Whitehaven's prospects,
Young said.
The new loan, arranged by a syndicate of Australian and
international banks, will be used to pay down the previous debt
facility led by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
.
Whitehaven Chief Executive Paul Flynn said the new loan was
flexible and low cost, without revealing any details.
"It demonstrates Whitehaven's improved creditworthiness and
the increased confidence that lenders have in our growth plans
and in our capacity to execute them ahead of expectations," he
said in a statement.
The new interest rate is more than 100 basis points cheaper
than the earlier facility, and the covenant breather will expire
in 2017, pushed out from December 2015, a person familiar with
the terms said.
Maules Creek started producing earlier this year and is
expected to be operating at 6 million tonnes a year from this
month.
($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars)
