* Whitehaven expects new mine to start exporting before
March
* Whitehaven eyes A$1.2 bln debt refinancing in U.S. bond
market
* Sees coking coal market bottoming
* Sees China coal tariff bringing thermal coal market into
balance
(Adds CEO, analyst comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 15 Whitehaven Coal Ltd
is looking to speed up construction of its Maules Creek coal
project, the biggest now under way in Australia, so it can start
exporting earlier than March 2015 and bolster its revenue as it
faces depressed coal prices.
Construction on the A$767 million ($667 million) project is
ahead of schedule and below budget, and Managing Director Paul
Flynn said on Wednesday that the company hopes to conclude talks
with contractors this month to step up the pace of work.
"With Maules, certainly the expectation here now is that our
March delivery time, that's certainly not too much of a concern
for us. We think we can certainly do it earlier," Flynn told
analysts and investors on a conference call.
"We are in very detailed discussions with all the relevant
contractors to bed down an acceleration in timetable," he said.
While facing weak coal prices, the company is eyeing the
U.S. bond market to refinance its A$1.2 billion debt facility,
but is taking its time due to bond market volatility and as it
holds out for favourable terms that would reflect the value of
Maules Creek, Flynn said.
Refinancing that loan would eliminate a looming interest
cover test in December 2015 which, at current coal prices, may
be challenging for Whitehaven to meet, said Chris Drew, an
analyst at RBC.
"It would be pretty positive if they could push through with
that refinancing," he said.
With Maules Creek set to improve the mix of coal that
Whitehaven produces to higher-value metallurgical coal used in
steel-making, it is keen to differentiate itself from struggling
U.S. producers in approaching U.S. bond investors.
"There's no doubt that the fact that all those U.S. players
are going through such a difficult time does make it an
interesting environment in which to enter that market," Flynn
said.
Whitehaven, on track to become Australia's biggest
independent coal producer in 2015, reported an 18 percent rise
in quarterly coal sales to 2.39 million tonnes in the September
quarter from a year earlier.
Like its peers, it has been suffering from a coal glut that
has sent prices to five-year lows but said there were signs the
market was stabilising.
Its metallurgical coal price averaged $89 a tonne in the
September quarter and it expects a range of $89 to $90 a tonne
in the current quarter, with the market bottoming as some mines
had closed.
Thermal coal markets, down 25 percent so far this year, are
expected to stabilise, the company said, with Indonesian exports
starting to fall as the government tightens up export license
requirements while Australian projects are postponed.
Flynn said new Chinese coal import tariffs, which were
announced last week and caused the company's shares to fall,
could actually help to balance the market as exporters to China
would have to incur more costs washing their coal to be able to
sell to other markets. That in turn would make them less
profitable and force them to consider closing more mines.
"So we do see this as impetus to get into balance a little
sooner than we otherwise would have seen," Flynn said, adding
that Whitehaven sells almost no coal to China.
(1 US dollar = 1.1493 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry and Edmund
Klamann)