By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Oct 15 Whitehaven Coal Ltd is looking to speed up construction of its Maules Creek coal project, the biggest now under way in Australia, so it can start exporting earlier than March 2015 and bolster its revenue as it faces depressed coal prices.

Construction on the A$767 million ($667 million) project is ahead of schedule and below budget, and Managing Director Paul Flynn said on Wednesday that the company hopes to conclude talks with contractors this month to step up the pace of work.

"With Maules, certainly the expectation here now is that our March delivery time, that's certainly not too much of a concern for us. We think we can certainly do it earlier," Flynn told analysts and investors on a conference call.

"We are in very detailed discussions with all the relevant contractors to bed down an acceleration in timetable," he said.

While facing weak coal prices, the company is eyeing the U.S. bond market to refinance its A$1.2 billion debt facility, but is taking its time due to bond market volatility and as it holds out for favourable terms that would reflect the value of Maules Creek, Flynn said.

Refinancing that loan would eliminate a looming interest cover test in December 2015 which, at current coal prices, may be challenging for Whitehaven to meet, said Chris Drew, an analyst at RBC.

"It would be pretty positive if they could push through with that refinancing," he said.

With Maules Creek set to improve the mix of coal that Whitehaven produces to higher-value metallurgical coal used in steel-making, it is keen to differentiate itself from struggling U.S. producers in approaching U.S. bond investors.

"There's no doubt that the fact that all those U.S. players are going through such a difficult time does make it an interesting environment in which to enter that market," Flynn said.

Whitehaven, on track to become Australia's biggest independent coal producer in 2015, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly coal sales to 2.39 million tonnes in the September quarter from a year earlier.

Like its peers, it has been suffering from a coal glut that has sent prices to five-year lows but said there were signs the market was stabilising.

Its metallurgical coal price averaged $89 a tonne in the September quarter and it expects a range of $89 to $90 a tonne in the current quarter, with the market bottoming as some mines had closed.

Thermal coal markets, down 25 percent so far this year, are expected to stabilise, the company said, with Indonesian exports starting to fall as the government tightens up export license requirements while Australian projects are postponed.

Flynn said new Chinese coal import tariffs, which were announced last week and caused the company's shares to fall, could actually help to balance the market as exporters to China would have to incur more costs washing their coal to be able to sell to other markets. That in turn would make them less profitable and force them to consider closing more mines.

