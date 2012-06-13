* No bid partners named

* Funding seen a challenge - analyst

* Whitehaven failed to line up buyer last year

* Whitehaven shares jump 9 pct (Adds analyst comment, Whitehaven auction details)

By Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, June 13 Whitehaven Coal , Australia's second-biggest independent coal producer, said it has received a buyout approach from its top shareholder, billionaire Nathan Tinkler, sending its shares up 9 percent on Wednesday.

Whitehaven, valued at A$4.4 billion ($4.4 billion), said the proposal was too incomplete to be considered but left the door open to a bid, saying it has set up a committee of independent directors to consider any further proposals.

A former electrician, Tinkler, 36, had been widely expected to sell down his 21 percent stake in Whitehaven, which in April paid about $2.7 billion for Tinkler's Aston Resources and his exploration company Boardwalk Resources.

However, he has instead turned his attention to taking over the business, driven by recent share price weakness and plans to speed up development of Whitehaven's projects, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

Whitehaven and a spokesman for Tinkler Group declined to elaborate on the tentative proposal or identify who might be working with Tinkler on the bid.

"It's at an early stage with some substantial funding question marks. The funding would be the challenge," said Chris Drew, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.

Tinkler, with a taste for fast cars, made his fortune selling a coal tenement to Macarthur Coal in 2007 and now owns the Newcastle Knights rugby league team and a horse racing and breeding operation, which he picked up when the industry was hit by equine flu.

He also rescued the Newcastle Jets Australian A-League soccer club, tried to dump it, then held on to it after winning concessions from another Australian billionaire, shopping mall magnate Frank Lowy, who heads Australia's football federation.

Tinkler, who recently moved to Singapore, would need backers for the Whitehaven bid and there is industry speculation he could seek a mix of partners, including coal customers and investment firms. He is being advised by Queen Street Capital, a boutique firm that he owns.

Whitehaven has an off-take agreement with Japan's Electric power Development Co (J-Power), which recently bought a 10 percent stake in Whitehaven's Maules Creek project. The mine is also 15 percent owned by Itochu Corp.

Whitehaven's output is expected to rise from 6 million tonnes a year in 2012 to 25 million tonnes by 2016, when about 60 percent of output will be coking coal for steel mills.

Before taking over Tinkler's coal businesses, Whitehaven itself was a takeover target, running an auction last year after receiving approaches. The process was called off just over a year ago after failing to reach a deal.

Bidders then included Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla, U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy, which has since taken over Macarthur Coal, and China's Yanzhou Coal, which is now in the process of taking over Gloucester Coal.

Whitehaven's shares jumped to a high of A$4.36 after the buyout approach was announced and last traded up 5.8 percent at A$4.23.

Tinkler in the past has worked with investment firms Farallon Capital and its subsidiary Noonday Capital. ($1 = 1.0102 Australian dollars) (Editing by Richard Pullin)