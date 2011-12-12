MELBOURNE Dec 12 Whitehaven Coal expects synergies from combining its assets with Aston Resources will be worth several hundred million dollars, Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty told investors and reporters on Monday.

He declined to put an exact figure on the synergies, which would come from more efficient use of infrastructure and marketing opportunities, saying some of the benefits from coal blending would depend on coal prices at the time.

