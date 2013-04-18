MELBOURNE, April 18 The new CEO of Australia's
Whitehaven Coal has denied speculation the company is
trying to help sort out the fate of struggling tycoon Nathan
Tinkler's 19 percent stake in the company and said it is not
talking to any potential suitors.
Tinkler's stake, which has plunged 63 percent in value over
the past year to less than A$400 million, is pledged against
$600 million in loans from a consortium led by Noonday, a unit
of U.S. hedge fund manager Farallon Capital Management LLC.
There has been speculation that Noonday is looking to call
the loan, forcing a sale of Tinkler's stake, but a solution will
be tough. Tinkler's Whitehaven stake is the main source of his
wealth.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)