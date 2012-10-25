* Targets mid-2013 Maules Creek mine start-up
* Closes Sunnyside mine due to weak coal prices
* Managing director wants to quit - report
* Shares on halt ahead of earnings update on Friday
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Oct 25 Whitehaven Coal has
won state approval to develop its most valuable project, the
A$651 million ($673 million) Maules Creek mine, and now just
needs federal clearance, Australia's largest independent coal
miner said on Thursday.
Whitehaven aims to start operations at the mine in mid-2013,
ramping up to produce more than 10 million tonnes a year of
mostly high quality semi-soft coking coal, used to make steel,
from fiscal 2016.
The approval relieves some pressure on Whitehaven, whose
shares have plunged 43 percent from a high of A$5.62 this year
due to a coal price slump, worries about delays at Maules Creek
and fears its top shareholder may be forced to dump his stake.
"Notwithstanding the stringent environmental conditions
which have been placed on the project and the difficult coal
market at present, this is a world-class project and Whitehaven
will be seeking to bring it into production as soon as
possible," Managing Director Tony Haggarty said in a statement.
His comments came the same day that a newspaper reported
that he wants to leave the company.
Whitehaven declined to comment on the report in the
Australian Financial Review that said Haggarty had told the
board of his intentions earlier this year and the board had
started its search two months ago.
The approval also comes on the same day that Whitehaven
announced that it plans to suspend operations at its Sunnyside
mine indefinitely due to continuing declines in global coal
prices, joining other producers who have made production cuts
and delayed projects, including BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto
and Xstrata.
Whitehaven will offset the lost production from Sunnyside by
ramping up operations at its Werris Creek mine from 2 to 2.5
million tonnes per year. The company will also offer Sunnyside
mine employees posts at other Whitehaven operations, it said.
TINKLER TURMOIL
The company has been distracted over the past two years,
first by a failed effort to sell itself and more recently as its
top shareholder, mining magnate Nathan Tinkler, made a $5.5
billion bid to take the company private then scrapped it because
he was unable to raise funding.
Tinkler this week threatened to use his 19.4 percent stake
in the company, the main source of his wealth, to vote out most
of the board if it failed to give a detailed earnings and
project update ahead of its annual meeting on Nov. 1.
Whitehaven put its shares on a trading halt on Wednesday and
said it would give an update with its quarterly production
report on Friday, as previously scheduled.
The trading halt made some analysts nervous that
Whitehaven's outlook for earnings before interest, depreciation
and amortisation was going to be well below the market consensus
of A$188 million.
But others said Whitehaven was just being cautious in the
wake of recent guidance from Australia's securities regulators
urging companies to seek trading halts where there is
speculation that could move share prices.
"I'm not seeing anything onerous in them being in a trading
halt," said Jason Beddow, managing director of Argo Investments,
which owns a small stake in Whitehaven.
Tinkler has borrowed heavily against his Whitehaven stake,
which has plunged in value to A$629 million as coal prices have
slumped. That has sparked speculation he may have to sell the
stake to pay his creditors.
Tinkler became Whitehaven's biggest shareholder earlier this
year when the company took over two companies he controlled,
Aston Resources and coal explorer Boardwalk Resources, in a $2.5
billion deal.
Whitehaven targeted Aston for the Maules Creek project,
which is 15 percent owned by Japan's Itochu Corp and 10
percent owned by Electric Power Development Co (J-Power)
.
($1 = 0.9676 Australian dollars)
