SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, July 13 Coal magnate Nathan Tinkler's move to take Australia's Whitehaven Coal private is struggling with partners not joining as expected a month after going public with his estimated $5 billion plan, sources said, hurting the miner's shares.

Whitehaven, Australia's No.2 independent coal miner, said last month it had received an "incomplete" offer from top shareholder Tinkler, sending its shares up close to 10 percent.

The 36-year-old former electrician has debt support for over $2.5 billion from UBS, JPMorgan and Barclays , said a source who declined to be named as talks are confidential.

That, combined with his 21.4 percent stake in Whitehaven, would take him close to $3.5 billion -- still well short of a bid that would get board approval, the source said.

Tinkler is being backed by Farallon Capital, which has worked with him in the past, but other potential partners such as Noble Group and coal and metals investor AMCI that have expressed some interest are yet to commit, sources said.

With the demand and price outlook for coal under a cloud due to a weak global economy, banks are unwilling to raise their exposure to the deal, the first source said. That is hampering Tinkler's plan to arrange a debt-funded deal then take out the debt by selling stakes in Whitehaven's mines and issuing high yield bonds.

Spokesmen for Tinkler and Whitehaven were not immediately available for comment.

With the clock ticking and hopes of a Tinkler bid or a rival offer fading, Whitehaven shares have slumped to a near three-year low. The shares fell as much as 8 percent to A$3.25 on Friday, taking losses so far this month to more than 20 percent.