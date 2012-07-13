* Shareholders owning 48.3 pct of firm support bid
* JPMorgan, Barclays, UBS offer debt support
* Tinkler-led group gets four weeks exclusive due diligence
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, July 13 A consortium led by
coal magnate Nathan Tinkler has offered $5.3 billion to take
Australia's no.2 independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal
private in a bold play on sector that has seen prices slump and
the outlook for demand weaken.
The A$5.20 per share bid represents a 50 percent premium to
Friday's closing price but is conditional on the satisfactory
completion of due diligence and a committed funding package.
Shareholders owning 48.3 percent of the firm, including
Tinkler's 21.4 percent supported the bid, Whitehaven said in a
statement, adding that JPMorgan, UBS and
Barclays were prepared to provide some financing.
An initial move last month by Tinkler, a 36-year-old former
electrician, surprised markets as he was widely expected to sell
down his stake in Whitehaven.
Australian thermal coal prices have fallen about 20 percent
this year to around $90 per tonne, nearing the marginal cost of
production for some Australian mines and threatening new
investment plans.
Whitehaven, which has seen its share price fall over 20
percent so far this month said it would give the Tinkler-led
consortium four weeks exclusive due diligence.
The Tinkler-led offer joins a string of deals in the
Australian coal sector, which has seen the likes of Peabody
and Yanzhou coal mop up independent miners.