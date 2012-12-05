BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
NEW YORK Dec 5 The initial public offering of WhiteHorse Finance Inc has been postponed, Nasdaq said on Wednesday.
"All open and pending orders will be canceled back to customers shortly," the exchange wrote in an email.
Nasdaq said it will announce when the new quoting period will start.
