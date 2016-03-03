(Adds statement from Senate Agriculture Committee chairman)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama on
Thursday said he plans to tap a law professor and a former
congressional staffer to serve on the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, the agency that polices the derivatives marketplace.
The White House said it plans to nominate Chris Brummer, a
law professor at Georgetown University and Brian Quintenz, an
investment firm founder who previously worked for former Ohio
Republican Congresswoman Deborah Pryce.
If Brummer and Quintenz are eventually confirmed by the U.S.
Senate, it will finally allow the CFTC to fill its two vacant
seats on the five-member panel.
Democratic CFTC Commissioner Mark Wetjen left the agency in
August 2015, while Republican CFTC Commissioner Scott O'Malia
resigned in July 2014.
The CFTC won broad new powers to police the over-the-counter
derivatives market in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law.
The agency has largely completed writing the new
regulations, and in the coming years much of the focus is
expected to shift toward enforcing the rules.
Debate over how the new derivatives rules will impact
farmers and companies that use swaps to hedge their risks,
however, has still remained a hot topic.
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, whose
panel will eventually vote on the two CFTC nominees, said
Thursday he wants to make sure that both Brummer and Quintenz
are sensitive to these so-called "end-users" who rely on
derivatives to hedge against price fluctuations that impact
their businesses.
"For the CFTC to effectively function for all stakeholders,
we must make sure nominees have a solid understanding of
agriculture and prioritize the folks who use the futures and
derivatives markets to manage risk," he said in a statement.
Brummer has previously worked in a variety of different
roles, including some in the regulatory arena.
In 2015, he completed a three-year stint serving on the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's National Adjudicatory
Council, a body that reviews disciplinary proceedings of brokers
and brokerage firms.
He also served as an academic fellow in the international
affairs office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and has
taught at a variety of universities.
Quintenz, meanwhile, has worked as an analyst and senior
associate with Hill-Townsend Capital LLC. He also served as the
director of travel and as assistant to the treasurer for the
presidential exploratory committee of former Congressman John
Kasich.
