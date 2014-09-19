'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
WASHINGTON White House staff and reporters were evacuated on Friday night by the Secret Service because an intruder was spotted running on the grounds of the complex shortly after President Barack Obama had left the building, witnesses said.
Obama had just left aboard the Marine One helicopter for Camp David, the presidential retreat in nearby Maryland, when armed, uniformed Secret Service personnel ordered the press corps and members of the White House staff to evacuate.
There were no further details immediately available.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum to grant him sweeping new powers, which he won with a narrow victory laying bare the nation's divisions.