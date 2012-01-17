* To pay $16.25 or 0.4729 Dundee unit for each Whiterock
unit
* Cash part limited to C$360 mln
* Dundee units fall 4 pct
Jan 17 Dundee Real Estate Investment Trust
will buy Whiterock REIT for about C$580
million ($572 million) in a cash-and-stock deal to strengthen
its position in the office property space.
Canada, which climbed from the abyss of 2008 with relative
ease, is seeing a buying spree among real estate investment
trusts fuelled by a resilient economy, rising rents and easy
borrowing.
Dundee, which in July bought 29 properties from Blackstone
Group for about C$832 million, said Whiterock unitholders
can elect to get either C$16.25 in cash, or 0.4729 of Dundee
unit, per unit held with the cash payment limited to C$360
million.
The cash part of the offer represents a 14 percent premium
to Whiterock's Monday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The agreement also includes a C$20 million break fee payable
to Dundee if Whiterock accepts an unsolicited superior proposal
from a third party.
On completion of the deal, Dundee will be the fourth largest
REIT by market cap in Canada, it said in a statement.
TD Securities acted as adviser to Dundee.
REITs invest in commercial real estate and offer investors a
way to profit from rise in property values, with the added
benefit of liquidity from the equity market.
Investment strategists see them as a safe high-yield
alternative to bond options or other yield equities.
While Dundee's shares were trading down 4 percent at
C$33.61, Whiterock's shares were up 12 percent at C$16.02 in
late morning trade on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.