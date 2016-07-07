(Rewrites, attributes knowledge of deal talks to source, adds
details on both companies)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 6 France's Danone SA, the world's
largest yogurt maker, is in advanced talks to acquire U.S.
organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a bid to
revitalize its growth prospects, a person familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The deal would boost Danone's pursuit of affluent consumers
by adding WhiteWave's popular healthy food offerings such as
Silk almond milk and Earthbound Farm Organic salad to its
portfolio, as it struggles with setbacks in more challenging
markets such as Brazil and Russia.
The Financial Times reported earlier, citing sources, that
the deal may be announced as early as Thursday and that it could
be valued at more than $10 billion based on typical premiums
offered. WhiteWave has a market capitalization of $8.3 billion.
The source asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. Both Danone and WhiteWave Foods were not
immediately available for a comment outside regular business
hours.
Emmanuel Faber, who took over as Danone chief executive in
October 2014, has vowed to return the French company to "strong
profitable and sustainable growth" by 2020, reviewing its
business in China and overhauling its dairy division where it
has cut costs and launched new products.
An acquisition of WhiteWave would come as its shares hover
near 11-month highs, buoyed by strong demand for the company's
beverages, frozen desserts, yogurts, and milk and dairy products
Danone, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, competes
globally with Nestle SA and Unilever Plc.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)