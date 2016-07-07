(Corrects attribution to say Danone is nearing a deal; not
Danone said it is nearing deal)
July 6 The world's biggest yoghurt maker Danone
SA is nearing an agreement to buy organic foods
producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal that is likely to
value the U.S. company at about $10 billion, the Financial Times
reported, citing two people who informed about the talks.
The deal would be Danone's largest in a decade and the first
major transaction by Emmanuel Faber, the company veteran who
took over as chief executive in late 2014, the FT said. (bit.ly/29PNwFE)
A deal may be announced as early as Thursday, according to
the people.
Both Danone and WhiteWave Foods were not immediately
available for a comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)