Nov 30 WhiteWave Foods Co, which was
spun-off from Dean Foods Co last month, reported a
decline in third-quarter earnings as the benefit from increased
sales failed to offset higher costs.
WhiteWave Foods sells branded plant-based foods and
beverages, coffee creamers and premium dairy products.
Operating costs and expenses rose to $172 million from
$135.7 million a year earlier.
Earnings fell to 18 cents per share from 22 cents a year
earlier. Sales rose 13 percent to $575 million.
Analysts believe that WhiteWave could be an attractive
target for other food or beverage companies, including the likes
of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.
Shares of the company were down about 4 percent at $14.98 on
Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.