* Danone targets affluent customers with WhiteWave deal
* First major acquisition by CEO Faber
* WhiteWave's organic focus has helped outperform rivals
By Dominique Vidalon and Michel Rose
PARIS, July 7 France's Danone said on
Thursday it would double the size of its U.S. business by buying
organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal
worth $12.5 billion, including some $2.1 billion of debt and
"other" liabilities.
The purchase will help the French company to pursue affluent
consumers by adding WhiteWave's popular health food offerings
such as Silk almond milk, Earthbound Farm Organic salad and
Horizon organic milk to its product range as it struggles with
setbacks in more challenging markets such as Brazil and Russia.
It is the first major transaction by Emmanuel Faber who took
over as Danone's chief executive in 2014 and has vowed to return
the group to "strong profitable and sustainable growth" by 2020.
Danone, best known for its yoghurts Activia and Actimel,
said it was offering $56.25 per share in cash to value
WhiteWave's equity at $10.4 billion, making it Danone's largest
acquisition since the purchase of Dutch baby foods group Numico
in 2007.
"We are creating a truly global leader in line with lasting
consumer trends for more healthier options," Faber told a call
with analysts.
By 1245 GMT Danone shares were up 4.25 percent at 66 euros,
leading gainers on the French CAC-40 share index as
investors welcomed the deal despite the premium being paid.
Shares in WhiteWave closed trading on Wednesday at $47.43,
while Danone said its offer represented a 24 percent premium to
WhiteWave's 30-day average closing price.
HEALTHY OPTION
WhiteWave's products have outperformed mainstream packaged
food businesses in recent years as they are in line with a
consumer shift toward natural foods and healthier eating.
The U.S. company has been seen as an attractive takeover
target since its spin-off from Dean Foods, especially for
companies like General Mills and Campbell Soup that have
been buying healthier brands or reformulating their existing
products.
"WhiteWave is the fastest growing U.S food company (10
percent Compounded Annual Growth Rate like for like sales over
the last 3 years, 20 percent including acquisitions) and an
excellent fit with Danone, focusing on organic, dairy foods,"
said Canaccord Genuity Limited analysts.
WhiteWave generates $4 billion of sales and Danone said it
will be able to achieve synergies of $300 million by 2020,
representing 8 percent of WhiteWave's 2015 sales and 80 percent
of WhiteWave 2015 Earnings Before Interest and Taxes.
However, Danone is paying about 21.2 times 2016 estimated
EBITDA for WhiteWave. That is above an average multiple of
around 15 times in recent dairy deals.
RBC Capital markets analysts said the deal was "a big
stretch financially notwithstanding its obvious strategic
attractions".
"It seems to bear many of the hallmark's of 2007's Numico
acquisition when Danone paid 21.7 times forecast EBITDA "
The deal, which will be 100 percent debt financed and will
boost earnings per share from the first year after closing, was
approved by the boards of both companies.
"This transaction will create a leading U.S. refrigerated
dairy player, as well as one of the top 15 largest U.S. food and
beverage manufacturers," Danone said.
After the deal, which is expected to close by year-end,
Danone's North America business will increase to 22 percent of
Danone's total portfolio from 12 percent.
