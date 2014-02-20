Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
Feb 20 Oil and natural gas producer Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it has changed its bylaws to allow former Chief Executive D. Sherwin Artus to run for re-election to the board of directors beyond the age of 75.
Artus, who joined Whiting in 1989 and was its CEO from 2000 to 2006, turned 76 in April of 2013 and would have been ineligible to stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting this May under the previous bylaws.
Whiting's seven-person board voted on Thursday to waive that requirement for Artus, allowing him to run for one more three-year term, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The bylaw change only applies to Artus.
Shares of Whiting rose 2 percent to $62.95 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock has gained nearly 29 percent in the past 52 weeks.
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched its version of GlaxoSmithKline's asthma inhaler Advair on Thursday and, in an unusual move, also introduced the authorized generic of its own drug.