By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 16 While the recent slump
in crude oil prices has fanned concern about the longevity of
the U.S. shale boom, it's created a benefit of sorts for Whiting
Petroleum Corp by lowering the price the North Dakota
oil producer will pay for Kodiak Oil & Gas Inc.
The all-stock deal is now roughly 30 percent cheaper than
when first announced in July, a difference in value of $1.13
billion. The final deal value will reflect Kodiak's stock price
on the day of closing, expected by the end of the year.
Fears of a global economic slowdown and the spread of the
Ebola virus have pushed oil prices down sharply in the past
month, dragging shares of Kodiak and Whiting with them. While
the drop in oil and stock prices makes the deal cheaper, it also
means profit margins will shrink for wells drilled in the
immediate future.
"Yes, they're paying less for Kodiak now as oil falls, but
it's still a better outlook for both companies when they're
combined," said Dan Katzenberg, an exploration and production
analyst with R.W. Baird & Co.
Kodiak's stock, for instance, probably would have fallen
further than it has - much like shares of Halcon Resources Inc
and other smaller North Dakota oil companies - were it
not for the pending deal, which will make Whiting the largest
oil producer in North Dakota, Katzenberg added.
Both companies have planned shareholder meetings for early
December to vote on the tie-up.
"We are in a great position to close this transaction, which
should be positive for all shareholders," Kodiak CEO Lynn
Peterson said in an email to Reuters. Peterson will join the
Whiting board when the deal closes.
Through a spokesman, Whiting declined to comment.
If oil prices fall too low, it could become uneconomical for
Whiting to drill in its newly acquired acreage. Various factors,
including geology, water and weather can affect the cost to
drill and operate a well. Rising disposal costs have pushed the
average cost of a North Dakota well up 36 percent in the past
year to $15,000 a month, according to state data released this
week.
Most of Kodiak's operations in North Dakota, the
second-largest oil producing state in the state, are in counties
the state oil regulator said this week should remain economical
as long as crude oil prices stay above $42 per barrel.
"When you're in the core of the Bakken, and Kodiak is very
much in the core, your breakeven costs are much lower," said
Baird's Katzenberg.
To save cash, Whiting may move to cut some of Kodiak's
more-expensive practices, including its use of pricey ceramic
proppant during the hydraulic fracturing process to hold cracks
open in shale rock and extract oil and natural gas.
The ceramic materials are considered by some in the industry
the best way to increase production. Whiting, however, does not
widely use ceramic proppant.
